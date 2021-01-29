Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up approximately 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.66% of Old Republic International worth $39,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 52.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 274.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 710,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,923,000 after buying an additional 679,534 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 67,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

