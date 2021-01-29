Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.85% of STAG Industrial worth $39,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Bank of America increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

