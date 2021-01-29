Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $30.54 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 848,103 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $30,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $20.13. 203,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

