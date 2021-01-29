Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $39.51 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 351,979 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Enbridge worth $39,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 177,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,064. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.