Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $45.61 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Target worth $45,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.14. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

