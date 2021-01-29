Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 40,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,701. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

