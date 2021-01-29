Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $61.09 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. 140166 raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

