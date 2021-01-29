Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $61.63 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NYSE C traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 982,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,818,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

