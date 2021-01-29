Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $7.54 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906,683 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The AES by 1,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of The AES stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. 134,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.