Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 538,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,282,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

