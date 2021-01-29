Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Total were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,075. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $51.07.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

