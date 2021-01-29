Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $41.86 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 854,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,862,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.24% of The Hartford Financial Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

