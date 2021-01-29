Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,448 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after buying an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 751,144 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 24,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CQP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

