Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 115,000 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 255.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Main Street Capital worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $31.54. 10,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

