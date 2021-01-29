Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 55,000 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 111,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

