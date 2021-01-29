Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.51. 33,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

