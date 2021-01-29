Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,763 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for 3.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.52% of NetApp worth $76,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in NetApp by 27.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 774,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. 68,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

