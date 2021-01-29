Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 18,061 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $42,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 97,973 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

NYSE GPC traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.43. 20,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,013. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

