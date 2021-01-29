Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 221,681 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group worth $62,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

