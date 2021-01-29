Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 27,190 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.38% of Eastman Chemical worth $51,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,854. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

