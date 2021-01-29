Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 27,190 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.38% of Eastman Chemical worth $51,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

