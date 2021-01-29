Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 27,676 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,676 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after purchasing an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.23. 427,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,059,701. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $628.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

