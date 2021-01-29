Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 66,804 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,804 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Whirlpool worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,568,812. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.90. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.