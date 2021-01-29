Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 9,401 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.15% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 10,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

