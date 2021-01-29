Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 711,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 435,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

