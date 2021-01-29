MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $599,598.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $108.25 million and $599,598.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00030598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00307124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003428 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01549904 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 142.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 467.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,698,094 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.