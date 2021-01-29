Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $145,396.37 and $65,135.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

