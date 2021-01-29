MintCoin (MINT) Trading Up 138.6% This Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $18.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 138.6% against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 217.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

