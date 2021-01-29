Mirai Hits Market Cap of $4,598.67 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Mirai has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirai has a market capitalization of $4,598.67 and approximately $178.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00023571 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mirai Token Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a token. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 tokens. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.