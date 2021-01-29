Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133,538.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be purchased for $266.95 or 0.00778977 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $133,538.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00124954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00262651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00311755 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 17,542 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

