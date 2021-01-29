Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Tops $3,287.32 on Exchanges

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be bought for about $3,287.32 or 0.08798853 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $93,115.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,840 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Token Trading

Mirrored Amazon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

