Mirrored Amazon Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $165,341.00 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be bought for about $3,439.17 or 0.10399433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $165,341.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,895 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.