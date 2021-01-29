Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $136.07 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for about $136.07 or 0.00399412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $143,044.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00264172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00311473 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 32,457 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

