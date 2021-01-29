Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $331.74

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $331.74 or 0.00989703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $149,939.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00268290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 15,492 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.