Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $26.02 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $288,354.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.02 or 0.00069019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00116145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00240215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.04 or 0.81720876 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 213,774 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.