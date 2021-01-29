Mirrored Microsoft Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can now be purchased for $247.14 or 0.00741137 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $45,257.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00269567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036388 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 19,961 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

