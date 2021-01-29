Mirrored Netflix Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $5.75 million and $359,383.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $553.24 or 0.01596337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 10,392 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

