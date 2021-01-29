Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252,654.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $252,654.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $833.39 or 0.02392404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00123800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00306144 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,179 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

