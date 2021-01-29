Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in January

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MITEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 33,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

