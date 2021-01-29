Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in January

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITUY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $15.24.
About Mitsui Chemicals
