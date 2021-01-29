Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in January

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITUY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

