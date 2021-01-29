Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $84.63.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

