Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $84.63.
About Mitsui Fudosan
