MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $329.36 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.04.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.