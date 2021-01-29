MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $329.36 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
