MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 15,034 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

