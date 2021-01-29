MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 28,886 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.03% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,086. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

