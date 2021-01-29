MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 54,129 Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,364. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04.

