MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

GDXJ stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,099. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

