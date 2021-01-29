MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

GTO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

