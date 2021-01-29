MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.40% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $70.50. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,142. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.