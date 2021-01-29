MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 196,399 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,049,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. 81,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.