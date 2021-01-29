MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $1.01 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.75. The stock had a trading volume of 229,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

